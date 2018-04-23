President Rodrigo Duterte also appoints a new SEC commissioner and names Jojo Garcia – previously just officer-in-charge – as MMDA general manager

Published 12:30 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) official Allen Capuyan as his presidential adviser for indigenous peoples' concerns.

Capuyan will be given the rank of undersecretary, according to his appointment papers, signed on April 18 but released to media on Monday, April 23.

Capuyan, a retired colonel, was accused of involvement in the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling controversy. (READ: TIMELINE: How P6.4B worth of shabu was smuggled into PH from China)

He resigned from his post as MIAA assistant general manager for security and emergency services last March. He was accused by customs broker Mark Taguba of providing him, via mail, tariff codes that were supposed to give him access to the green lane or express lane, which exempts shipments from X-ray inspection. This is supposedly how he was able to smuggle in shabu from China.

#PresidentDuterte appoints a new SEC commissioner, presidential adviser on indigenous peoples. pic.twitter.com/8AiFD0IL6q — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) April 23, 2018

Taguba also claimed Capuyan is the "Big Brother" referred to in the customs brokers' text messages.

New SEC commissioner

Duterte also appointed Javey Paul Francisco as commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signing his appointment papers on April 18.

Francisco's term will end on May 20, 2021. He replaces commissioner James Viterbo.

Duterte also appointed judge Kevin Narce Vivero as Sandiganbayan associate justice.

Vivero's appointment papers were signed back in November 2017 but were released to media only on Monday as well. He takes the place of Samuel Martires, Duterte's first appointee to the Supreme Court. Martires was appointed in March 2017.

Appointment paper of new Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Kevin Vivero released today. He was appointed last November. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/KVGgX6v2pQ — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) April 23, 2018

Vivero had served as Antipolo Regional Trial Court judge and had been among the candidates considered by the Judicial and Bar Council in 2015 to fill in the Sandiganbayan post vacated by senior justice Gregory Ong.

On April 18, Duterte also signed the appointment papers of Jose Arturo "Jojo" Garcia Jr, general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Previously, Duterte had appointed Garcia officer-in-charge general manager of the agency. – Rappler.com