The military says the 15-year-old young guerrilla fighter was wearing the black NPA uniform and holding a rifle when killed in the Davao del Sur clash

Published 4:57 PM, April 23, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A child soldier was among communist guerrilla fighters killed during an encounter in Davao del Sur on Saturday, April 21.

Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, identified the casualty as 15-year-old Rondi Ondo, a resident of Makilala in Cotabato province.

The news about the death of the child soldier, whom the military claims to be recruit of the New People's Army, only surfaced Monday, April 23, two days after a reported encounter between government troops and the communist rebels at Sitio Bayongon, Barangay Astorga in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

“Ondo’s cadaver was recovered after the encounter with an M16 rifle and clad in black NPA uniform,” said Madrigal.

Ondo’s mother, Marissa, and the Philippine National Police-SOCO also helped identify the body said the military.

“We condemn the practice in strongest term and challenge the NPA terrorists to spare them,” said the commander.

“Let children be children, and allow them to play, learn, enjoy and experience the beauty of being a child and spare them from indoctrinating hatred and violence,” Madrigal added.

Earlier on April 22, the military said NPA leader Julito Pueblas was among those killed in the encounter.

Pueblas, according to Eastmincom spokesperson Maj. Ezra Balagtey, was “responsible for atrocities and coercion” in the Davao province. He allegedly led the Sentro De Grabidad of Guerilla Front 51 of the NPA in Mindanao.

The military said they also captured Jessa Lumana during the incident. Lumana is facing criminal charge and is detained at the Sta. Cruz Municipal Police Station. – Rappler.com