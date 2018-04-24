Watch Rappler's one-on-one interview with Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday, April 24

Published 11:45 AM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are on Oscar Albayalde as he now leads the Philippine National Police (PNP), succeeding Ronald dela Rosa.

The new PNP director general promises continuity and intensity in pursuing police campaigns under firebrand President Rodrigo Duterte, a leader he has earned the trust of without ever being assigned to Davao City.

Under Albayalde's watch, the PNP will carry on with a relentless campaign against drugs and criminality that has been much criticized here and abroad. It also faces the challenge of preventing terror attacks, and a multimillion-peso controversy involving its elite Special Action Force (SAF), among other key concerns.

Rappler's Rambo Talabong talks to Albayalde to find out how the country's 22nd police chief intends to face these challenges before he bows out of the service in November 2019. Watch the interview on Rappler. – Rappler.com