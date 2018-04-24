Inter-agency teams, led by the Philippine National Police, rehearse how they would respond to potential 'threats' during Boracay's closure

Published 12:21 PM, April 24, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Two days ahead of Boracay's closure to tourists, government forces simulated scenarios to practice readiness when responding to "threats."

Led by the Philippine National Police (PNP), groups from the inter-agency task force rehearsed along the shores of Boracay on how they would work together during emergency situations that "might happen" during the closure.

The PNP's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was joined by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Navy, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to simulate a protest, a terrorist attack, and a hostage-taking incident. (READ: PH Coast Guard vessel to patrol around Boracay during closure)

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the 6-month closure of the island, citing the need to address its environmental problems. But Duterte admitted he has no master plan for Boracay. – Rappler.com