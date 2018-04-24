'I am not here to please anybody or to please everybody. But what I can assure you is I will do my best,' Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde also says in his Rappler Talk interview

Published 3:53 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde expects nothing less than the best both from his policemen and himself.

So when he was asked what he fears the most as the country's 22nd top cop, he responded: "Number one is, I might not be able to satisfy or meet the expectations of, number one, the President, and probably our countrymen."

He shared that during his first command conference with President Rodrigo Duterte, he was ordered to just do what is right and to do his job. And so he will, although he does not care who will be displeased as he performs his job rigorously. (READ: Incoming PNP chief Oscar Albayalde aims to discipline police force)

"I am not here to please anybody or to please everybody. But what I can assure you is I will do my best. Everything I do, everything to the best of my ability to meet the expectations of our countrymen," he said in his Rappler Talk interview on Tuesday, April 24.

For Albayalde, ending his stint as PNP chief with disappointment is far more painful than enduring daily displeasures.

Case in point: Just this Monday, April 23, Albayalde ordered a police office to probe cops who bashed him on Facebook. He said he did not do it to exact vengeance against his bashers, but to punish cops who ignore protocol.

"That is because we, as police officers, we have rules and regulations. Yes, we have the freedom of speech, we have the freedom of the press and all, but if you're in a uniformed service, you have to follow the rules and regulations," he added.

He noted that the PNP as a uniformed service has organized grievance committees to hear out cops' complaints confidentially instead of letting them lash out at their commanders on social media.

But what kind of comment has hurt him the most?

"Actually, none," he said in a deadpan manner. "I just take it. You see, that's one thing [about] me. You give me a bad comment, and I answer."

Albayalde said the cops who bashed him will face insubordination charges once they are traced down. – Rappler.com