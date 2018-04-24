'We are suggesting to him to consider it but candidacy is a personal decision. But yes, we are suggesting to him to take a good look at it,' says Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon

Published 5:09 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mar Roxas for senator in 2019?

The Liberal Party (LP) and other groups are prodding the former presidential candidate to run for the Senate, but he has yet to make a decision.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said on Tuesday, April 24, that the LP is suggesting to Roxas to “consider” it.

“We are suggesting to him to consider it but candidacy is a personal decision. But yes, we are suggesting to him to take a good look at it,” the LP stalward told reporters when asked whether Roxas would run for the Senate.

“He has not decided. He is enjoying his private life,” Drilon said.

Drilon said the Senate “certainly” needs someone like Roxas, who is “extremely qualified” for the post.

Roxas served in the Senate from 2004 to 2010, before launching his unsuccessful vice presidential bid.

Roxas ranked between 14th to 19th in the recent Pulse Asia Ulat ng Bayan survey. Only reelectionist Senator Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino IV made it to the so-called Top 12, out of all the possible LP candidates.

Senator Aquino earlier said certain groups are urging Roxas to run for senator next year.

“Hindi pa kami nag-uusap tungkol dito, hindi ko pa rin alam pero alam ko may mga grupong inuudyok siyang tumakbo (We have not talked about this yet but there are other groups urging him to run),” Aquino said.

Drilon said the LP is still in the process of reviewing its possible candidates, admitting it would not be easy for the party to field a complete 12-member slate.

“So far, we are working on a slate. It’s not easy being in the opposition and it’s a mid-term election. These are the challenges that we face,” Drilon said.

President Benigno Aquino III, meanwhile, also said that “as of this time,” he is not yet considering a senatorial candidacy next year. He said he would rather focus on helping the LP candidates, including cousin Bam, get elected. – Rappler.com