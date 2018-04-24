How will business owners, big and small alike, deal with the tourist hotspot's closure?

Published 10:10 PM, April 24, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Two days ahead of its 6-month closure, residents are still at a loss as to how to deal with the closing down of tourist hotspot Boracay Island.

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Dalawang araw na lang bago magsara ang Boracay Island ngunit walang pa ring malinaw na plano ang gobyerno para sa mga manggagawa dito sa loob ng isla.

Only two days left before Boracay Island is closed off but the government still has no clear plans for workers on the island.

Tinatayang 17,000 na formal workers ang tatamaan mula sa mga hotel, restaurant, at malilit na negosyo at 2,000 informal workers ang tatamaan dito sa Boracay.

There is an estimated 17,000 formal workers and 2,000 informal workers from hotel, restaurants and small businesses affected by the closure.

JOBEL MENDOZA, SMALL BOAT OWNER: Ang sa amin naman kasi may island-hopping kami kasi may bangka ako na maliit. Paano namin makikita sa 6 months na pag-closure? Di na kami makabubuhay sa mga panghanapbuhay sa mga pamilya namin. Wala kami magawa. Saan kami kikita? Paano kami matutulungan? Hindi ko kaya magtrabaho kasi may kapansanan ako, na-paralyze ako. Bawal sakin magpa-init. Pano ang pambili ko ng gamot?

We have an island-hopping business because we have small boat but how can we earn in the next 6 months during the closure? How can we feed our families? How can we earn? How can they help us? I can’t do manual labor because I have a disability. I am paralyzed. I can’t be exposed under the sun for too long. How can I buy my medicine?

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Sa huling dalawang araw na bukas ang Boracay Island para sa publiko sinusulit na ng mga malilit na negosyante at trabahador dito ang pwede nilang kitain sa Boracay.

In the last two days Boracay is open to the public small business owners and workers make the most out of what they can earn in Boracay.

Pagdating sa April 26, isasara na ito sa publiko.

On April 26, the island will be closed to the public.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Boracay. – Rappler.com