MV Jack Daniel has departed from the Port of Pantao in Libon town on its way to Masbate province

Published 10:30 PM, April 24, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – A roll-on-roll-off (Ro-ro) vessel owned by Santa Clara Shipping Company ran aground in a marine protected area in Barangay Rawis, Libon town, Albay on Tuesday, April 24.

Nonie Enolva, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fisheries Aquatic Resources regional office, said the MV Jack Daniel vessel departed from the Port of Pantao, Libon, after its regular maintenance. The vessel, however, ran aground in the marine protected area of Barangay Rawis, some 1.2 kilometers from the shore, after it underestimated its maneuvers.

Enolva said they have yet to determine the extent of damage.

She said that the BFAR dive team will conduct damage assessment on corals on Thursday, April 26.

The Roro vessel, with 795 gross tons and 24 crew, was plying Pioduran to Masbate and was undergoing regular maintenance in Pantao port.

Extraction was set to be made during hightide Tuesday afternoon. – Rappler.com