Published 8:30 AM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Revoking her missionary visa, the Philippines on Wednesday, April 25, said it ordered Australian nun Patricia Fox to leave the country because she supposedly engaged in "partisan political activities."

The board of commissioners of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued its one-page order on Fox on Monday, April 23.

Fox's missionary visa, due to expire on September 5, is now deemed forfeited. Her alien certificate of registration is also set to be deactivated.

"She was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa," said BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Morente explained that Fox's visa "granted her only the privilege to engage in missionary work and not in political activities."

"We direct Fox to leave the Philippines within 30 days from receipt of this order," said the BI board of commissioners.

