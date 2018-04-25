Code white alert means the personnel of medical hospitals and municipal health offices are ready to provide the necessary health services

Published 10:18 AM, April 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Aklan's provincial health office has placed all private and public hospitals as well as other government health facilities in the province under code white alert from April 23 to May 15.

The declaration is part of a contingency plan to quickly respond to emergencies during the Boracay closure and other activities such as Aklan Day on April 25, Labor Day on May 1, and the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on May 14.

Code white alert means the personnel of medical hospitals and municipal health offices are ready to provide the necessary health services.

An advisory released by the provincial health office on April 20 said that "human resources must be present and all health units are enjoined to be vigilant and to send flash reports of any untoward incidents to [the provincial health office]."

Dr Victor Santamaria, provincial health officer, said under code white alert, health personnel will provide emergency medical services, receive patients at staging areas, and prepare patients for evacuation and mobilization to the nearest hospital.

"Hospitals should be ready to accept patients especially of mass casualty incidents upon their capabilities," he added.

Meanwhile, Galo Ibardolaza, executive officer of the Aklan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said some 320 hired local workers from 16 municipalities will join a vehicle convoy from Kalibo to Caticlan on Thursday, April 26.

They will help with the rehabilitation efforts in Boracay Island for 10 days, Ibardolaza added. – Rappler.com