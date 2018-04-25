The drug list is 211 names long, says Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Derrick Carreon

Published 12:32 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In the hopes of informing voters, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will release a barangay drug list two weeks before the May 14 elections.

This was confirmed to Rappler by PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon in a text message, saying the list is 211 names long, all of which have been "validated."

Carreon said they are just waiting for coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

More to follow. – Rappler.com