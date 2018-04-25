PDEA to release barangay drug list ahead of May 14 elections
MANILA, Philippines – In the hopes of informing voters, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will release a barangay drug list two weeks before the May 14 elections.
This was confirmed to Rappler by PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon in a text message, saying the list is 211 names long, all of which have been "validated."
Carreon said they are just waiting for coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
More to follow. – Rappler.com