Pompee La Viña, whose term as SSS commissioner was not renewed due to alleged 'abuse' of public funds, is appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to another post

Published 2:10 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - After not renewing his term with the Social Security System (SSS) due to alleged "abuse" of public funds, President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Jose Gabriel "Pompee" La Viña back into government.

La Viña is now tourism undersecretary, according to appointment papers signed by Duterte on Tuesday, April 24, but released to media on Wednesday, April 25.

LOOK: Sacked SSS executive Pompee La Viña appointed tourism undersecretary by President Duterte. Yet Duterte had fired him supposedly for abusing public funds. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/q7K2nW5ga3 — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) April 25, 2018

Two months ago, Malacañang announced La Viña's term as SSS commissioner, as well as the term of SSS Chairman Amado Valdez, would not be renewed as they have been accused of misusing taxpayers' money.

As commissioner, La Viña had supposedly "demanded" P26 million for a "social media project" he would host and a P1.6-million monthly budget for a media advertising program.

Malacañang had also said La Viña requested the accreditation of 7 brokers to handle SSS investments, which was again denied because the brokers failed to meet the requirements.

La Viña had denied making exorbitant budget requests.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had said the termination of La Viña's term was proof Duterte would not tolerate even just "one whiff of corruption." – Rappler.com