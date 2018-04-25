'I don't care if you are wearing shorts, tsinelas.... I will prioritize you,' says new Metro Manila police chief Camilo Cascolan

Published 7:25 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila police have a new slogan.

"We are pro-poor and pro-weak," announced new National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Camilo Cascolan in a one-on-one interview with Rappler. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Camilo Cascolan on policing Metro Manila)

He was responding to how he plans to win the trust of the region's residents, who, according to a 2017 National Police Commission survey, have lost trust in their cops.

"I don't care if you are wearing shorts, tsinelas (flip-flops).... I will prioritize you, I will entertain you, I will have to get you as my first visitor other than the one who is very rich," Cascolan said.

Cascolan just assumed his new post on Monday, April 23, taking over from now Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde. He said he wants to prioritize the impoverished for he himself had to make ends meet growing up.

Policies to back this up: The new Metro Manila top cop said he will push for the recognition of "all people," then check if this philosophy is being followed.

"First, maybe to give proper recognition to all kinds of people – not only the rich but also the poor, most especially the weak," Cascolan said.

"I will be directing also my deputies to be going around NCRPO. They will be having with them a sector [assigned], so they can inspect," he added. – Rappler.com