The passing grade this year is 75% for the total 7,227 law graduates who took the Bar in November 2017. Less than 2,000 make it.

Published 10:56 AM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2017 Bar Examinations recorded a passing rate of 25.55%, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Thursday, April 26. A total of 1,724 made it.

6,748 law graduates completed the Bar exams at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) during 4 Sundays of November 2017. The passing grade this year was pegged at 75%.

The chair of the 2017 Bar Examinations was Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin who follows Bar chairman and Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. Under Velasco, the 2016 Bar Examinations reported a record-high 59.06% passing rate, attributed by law schools to the "reasonable" Bar chairman then.

The 2017 Bar Examinations had its share of controversy, after some questions in Legal Ethics were found to have been copied from past examinations.

Although Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said it was a "serious" accusation, Bersamin's judicial staff head Pia Bersamin said it did not merit an investigation.

The highest percentage of exam passers ever recorded was in 1954 with 75.17%, while the lowest was in 1999 with 16.59%.

Since 2000, the highest passing rate on record was in 2011 when 31.95% passed the bar. The lowest rate also since year 2000 was in 2012 when only 17.76% passed the bar, despite the passing grade being lowered to 70%. (READ: FAST FACTS: Philippine Bar examination) – Rappler.com