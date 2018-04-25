Some restaurants offer as low as 50% off on their menu, just so they use up their remaining supplies

Published 9:52 PM, April 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – A day before the top tourist destination Boracay Island was closed off from tourists, businesses gave discounted prices for goods and services.

Some restaurants offered as low as 50% off on their menu, just so they could use up their remaining supplies.

Others put up a "closing sale" as the island resort will be closed down in the next 6 months. (READ: Businesses brace for Boracay closure)

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure of Boracay, calling it a "cesspool" due to environmental problems.– Rappler.com