(3rd UPDATE) Kuwait declares Philippine Ambassador Renato Villa 'persona non grata' because of the 'undiplomatic acts by Philippine embassy staff'

Published 9:43 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Declaring him persona non grata, the Kuwaiti government ordered Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa to leave within a week, state-run Kuwait News Agency reported Wednesday, April 25.

The Kuwaiti government cited the "undiplomatic acts by Philippine embassy staff" after they rescued abused overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait.

Kuwait also recalled its ambassador to the Philippines, Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh, "for consultation."

"The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had notified the Philippine Ambassador Renato Villa that he is persona non grata in the country, asking him to return home in a week," said the Kuwait News Agency.

"The ministry, which also declared recalling the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the Philippines for consultation, said its action against the top Filipino envoy was in retaliation for undiplomatic acts by Philippine embassy staff, encouraging Filipino domestic workers to flee employers' households," the state-run outlet said.

Kuwait gives Philippines ambassador one week to leave the country — kuna (@kuna_en) April 25, 2018

Sought for comment by reporters, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has not issued any statement on this as of posting time.

The Kuwaiti government issued this order after it protested the Philippine embassy's rescue of abused OFWs in Kuwait.

The Kuwait rescue operations went viral through a video released by the DFA.

The Philippines on Tuesday, April 24, apologized to Kuwait for the rescues done "in the spirit of emergency action to protect Filipinos." – Rappler.com