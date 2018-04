Watch our Facebook Live video of the last few minutes before the world-famous island of Boracay is closed starting Thursday, April 26

Published 11:37 PM, April 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The world-famous island of Boracay is set to be closed to tourists by Thursday, April 26, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the rehabilitation of what he called a "cesspool."

Rappler is in Boracay to cover the closure of this tourist destination.

