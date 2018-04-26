The national government has criticized Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawalig for not cooperating, when President Duterte himself has yet to sign any official document as legal basis for Boracay's closure

Published 3:29 PM, April 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines — Rehabilitation work will proceed as planned on Boracay island, Department Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar said on Thursday, April 26, the first day of the tourist destination's 6-month closure.

This was despite earlier complaints by national government officials that the mayor of Malay town, where Boracay is located, had not cooperated to allow the demolition works to start.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, even President Rodrigo Duterte had yet to sign and issue any document as legal basis for his verbal orders to close the world-famous tourist destination for 6 months. The President has yet to declare a state of calamity in the area either to authorize the use of emergency funds to help displaced workers and families affected by the closure.

On Thursday, however, Villar told reporters, “The signing is ongoing as we speak.”

There was no official statement yet from Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawalig.

Villar said demolition was ongoing as well, with some residents and business owners demolishing parts of their homes and establishments that encroached on the government's 12-meter widening plan along major roads.

On Wednesday, April 25, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III called out Mayor Cawalig for “stalling” rehabilitation works on the eve of the closure.

“By all means, he (Cawalig) has to cooperate. We don't want the rehabilitation to be held hostage just by one or two officials," Densing said on Wednesday.

The national government sought the help of the Malay local government so that operations could proceed as scheduled, given that Malacañang had yet to sign a public order authorizing the closure.

The public works secretary said that after clearing operations, they can proceed with road construction. He said that they are hoping to finish all public works construction within 6 months.

According to Villar, they would ask for some P500 million to augment their funds to be used during the rehabilitation of the island.

The DPWH has deployed 150 workers from district offices in Western Visayas.

The written order on the closure, which Duterte has yet to sign, would allow government agencies to access the P19.8-billion national calamity fund, P2 billion of which Duterte promised to allocate for Boracay rehabiliation.

Right now, government agencies involved in the rehabilitation work are using their regular budget to fund operations in Boracay.

In March, President Rodrigo Duterte announced he wanted to shut down Boracay because the once-ristine destination had become a "cesspool" because of environmental problems.

With no official master plan for the Boracay rehabilitation project, Duterte approved the recommendation of the environment, interior, and tourism departments to close Boracay to tourists for a maximum of 6 months. – Rappler.com