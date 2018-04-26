The Philippines confirms that aside from 3 diplomatic personnel facing arrest, 4 of the embassy's Filipino hires remain detained in Kuwait

Published 5:50 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines confirmed on Thursday, April 26, that Kuwait has issued arrest warrants against 3 Filipino diplomats, while 4 of the embassy's Filipino hires remain in detention.

The Philippines' ambassador in Kuwait, Renato Villa, was expelled after the embassy's rescue of abused overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) angered Kuwait.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said, "The Department served a diplomatic note to the Embassy of Kuwait conveying its strong surprise and great displeasure over the declaration of Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa as persona non grata; the continued detention of 4 Filipinos hired by the Philippine Embassy; and the issuance of arrest warrants against 3 diplomatic personnel."

The DFA did not identify the 3 diplomatic personnel facing arrest, and the 4 Filipino hires in detention.

Earlier, state-run Kuwait News Agency said Kuwait arrested two Filipinos for allegedly urging Filipino maids to escape their employers.

Citing Kuwait's interior ministry, the Kuwait News Agency said that "inspectors have detained two Filipinos as they were enticing female housemaids of the same nationality to escape from their employers' households."

During interrogations, the two Filipinos admitted the crime "in addition to other similar offenses that had been committed in various regions of the country," said Kuwait's interior ministry. – Rappler.com