The Supreme Court grounds burst into squeals and cheers as Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin announces the results of the Bar exam

Published 5:03 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Braving the scorching heat and an unexpected downpour, hundreds of hopefuls flocked to the Supreme Court with their relatives and friends as early as 8 am on Thursday, April 26, to personally check if they passed one of the country's hardest licensure exams.

The results were expected to be out by 10 am, but the Supreme Court's Public Information Office moved the announcement to 1:15 pm. The announcement of Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin, chair of the 2017 Bar Examinations, was was met with squeals and tears of joy. Those who didn't make the cut left the scene quietly, some of them in tears.me

A total of 1,724 examinees made it out of the 6,748 law graduates who completed the Bar Exams at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) held during 4 Sundays of November 2017. The passing grade this year was at 75%. (FULL LIST: Bar Exam 2017 passers)

Mark John Simondo of the University of St La Salle Bacolod topped the Bar with a grade of 91.05%.

Here are some of the images during the Bar exam announcement:

– Rappler.com