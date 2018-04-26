Duterte's 'prerogative' to give sacked official new post – Malacañang
MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Thursday, April 26, defended the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to give a new government position to someone he had previously sacked for allegedly "abusing" government funds.
"It's his prerogative," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a Palace news briefing on Thursday, when asked about the recent appointment of sacked Social Security System (SSS) commissioner Jose Gabrial "Pompee" La Viña as tourism undersecretary. (READ: From SSS to tourism: Who is Pompee La Viña?)
Roque said since it was a presidential prerogative, the President does not have to "explain" or "justify" his decision.
In February, Duterte did not renew the terms of SSS Chairman Amado Valdez and La Viña. In a speech he had accused the two of "abusing the use of public funds." – Rappler.com