Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte does not have to 'explain' his decision to appoint Pompee La Viña as tourism undersecretary just two months after he sacked him as SSS commissioner

Published 5:15 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Thursday, April 26, defended the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to give a new government position to someone he had previously sacked for allegedly "abusing" government funds.

"It's his prerogative," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a Palace news briefing on Thursday, when asked about the recent appointment of sacked Social Security System (SSS) commissioner Jose Gabrial "Pompee" La Viña as tourism undersecretary. (READ: From SSS to tourism: Who is Pompee La Viña?)

Roque said since it was a presidential prerogative, the President does not have to "explain" or "justify" his decision.

In February, Duterte did not renew the terms of SSS Chairman Amado Valdez and La Viña. In a speech he had accused the two of "abusing the use of public funds." – Rappler.com



