'There is a demand for construction and household service workers in Russia,' says Labor Secretary Sylvestre Bello III in a statement

Published 6:31 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has started negotiating with Russia with the goal of sending overseas Filipino workers to the world's largest nation.

Labor Secretary Sylvestre Bello III said in a statement that Russia could be an alternative market for OFWs because "there is a demand for construction and household service workers" in the country.

DOLE said Thursday, April 26, it is already looking into Russia's labor regulations and policies and created a technical working group tasked to conduct discussions and meetings leading to the formulation of an agreement for possible deployment of OFWs.

The technical working group includes officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the International Labor Affair Bureau and the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA).

The group is tasked to set a series of policy consultations between the two countries. It will also meet with the DOLE and POEA counterparts in Russia to discuss policies on ensuring the protection of OFWs.

The group will also orient Russian employers and recruitment agencies on Philippine laws that cover the deployment of Filipino workers. They will provide recommendations related to the deployment and bilateral labor agreements. – Rappler.com