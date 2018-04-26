The government, some residents, and business owners have started demolishing parts of their homes and establishments

Published 8:55 PM, April 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Houses and establishments are demolished on the first day of Boracay's 6-month shutdown. Aika Rey reports.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Tuluyan nang isinara ang Boracay Island mula sa mga turista ngayon Huwebes, April 26.

Boracay is officially closed to tourists starting today, Thursday, April 26.

Nagsimula nang gibain ng gobyerno at ng ilang residente at may-ari ng negosyo ang harap ng kanilang mga tahanan at tindahan.

The government, some residents, and business owners have started demolishing parts of their homes and establishments.

Sabi ng ilan, okay lang daw gibain ang harap ng bahay nila 'pagkat para sa ikagaganda di-umano ng Boracay ang pagsasakripisyo nila.

Others said that 'it's okay' to demolish the front part of their houses because in doing so, their sacrifice would lead to the beautification of Boracay.

LUCRECIA OCZON DELA ROSA, HOUSE CARETAKER IN BORACAY: "Pumayag naman po 'yung may-ari, nagpaalam ako. Kung kailangan daw gibain, ipagiba na para gumanda po ang Boracay at okay naman po para okay tignan."

The owner agreed to its demolition. I sought permission. If it's for the good of Boracay, if the house needs to be demolished, then so be it.

Nitong hapon, nilagdaan na ni President Rodrigo Duterte ang proclamation ng state of calamity sa 3 barangay na nasa isla ng boracay:

This afternoon, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the proclamation of state of calamity over 3 barangays in the island.

Ibig sabihin nito, tuloy na tuloy na ang rehab ng isla sa susunod na anim na buwan.

It means that rehabilitation efforts will continue on the island for the next 6 months.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Boracay. – Rappler.com