The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says demolition orders were signed by Malay Mayor Ceciron Cawaling, after the mayor was accused of 'stalling' the rehabilitation of Boracay

Published 10:40 PM, April 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Over half a thousand structures are facing demolition in Boracay, said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on the first day of the island's rehabilitation.

Richard Fabila, the DENR's focal person for Boracay, said in a press briefing on Thursday, April 26, that a total of 579 demolition orders have been signed by Malay Mayor Ceciron Cawaling.

"In every demolition order, the specific structure is identified. The structures [to be demolished] are along the main road – 173 in Yapac, 235 in Balabag, and 171 in Manoc-Manoc," Fabila said.

According to him, the demolition orders were signed by Cawaling on Thursday, after a closed-door meeting with Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and other government officials.

Cimatu and Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III earlier called out Cawaling for "stalling" rehabilitation works as he did not sign the orders prior to the 6-month closure. (READ: 'Malay local gov't has given Boracay demolition go signal' – DPWH)

Back in February, the environment department sent 207 notices of violation to various establishments.

Some erring establishments have agreed to demolish illegal structures on their own, after Cawaling urged them to take action in March. (WATCH: Demolitions on first day of Boracay shutdown)

President Rodrigo Duterte, who called Boracay a "cesspool," ordered the island's closure due to environmental problems. He signed a proclamation of a state of calamity on Thursday, covering the 3 barangays of Yapac, Balabag, and Manoc-Manoc.

According to government figures, Boracay residents comprise 60.9% of the total population of Malay town in Aklan province.

The Philippine economy is estimated to lose up to P1.96 billion due to Boracay's closure, with Western Visayas to suffer the most. – Rappler.com