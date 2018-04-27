A total of 37 job fairs will be held in different parts of the country on Labor Day, mostly in Metro Manila and Region 3, says the Department of Labor and Employment

Published 3:32 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Friday, April 27, that job seekers can vie for 143,085 job vacancies to be offered during its Labor Day job fairs in different areas in the country on May 1.

Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod said in a news briefing on Friday that there will be 1,099 participating employers who are looking to hire applicants "on the spot," spread among the 37 job fairs in various areas in the country, mostly in the National Capital Region and Region 3.

Of the vacancies, nearly 90,000 are for overseas employment.

Among industries participating in the job fairs, the manufacturing sector has the most number of vacancies available on Labor Day.

For local employment, the top 10 vacancies are for production machine operators, followed by combat soldiers, construction workers, customer service representatives, masons, call center agents, carpenters, agents or staff of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, production or factory workers, and service crew.

Abroad, the top 10 vacancies are for nurses, production or factory workers, technicians, food and beverage staff, construction workers, cleaners, waiters or waitresses, drivers, laborers, and tire fitters.

DOLE said jobs in the government will be available, spefically positions in the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and PDEA.

Here is a complete list of the job fair locations provided by DOLE:

Job seekers are also advised to take advantage of the Negosyo Centers and Diskwento Caravans that will sell basic goods at discount prices, to be placed in key sites in the job fairs.

Medical and dental missions will also be conducted in Cebu City. – Rappler.com