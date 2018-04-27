Police Inspector Richardson, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 2015, drowns during a water training exercise

Published 4:38 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A cop died during an intensive Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force (SAF) training course in Bataan on Thursday, April 26.

Morong town police chief Senior Inspector Dennis Revillas confirmed the death of Police Inspector Richardson Urmatan, who drowned during a water training exercise.

"Nag-conduct po ng CPR 'yung mga officers nila, health personnel ng CPR, then tinransfer sa James Gordon Hospital Olongapo, kung saan declared dead on arrival (Their officers and health personnel conducted CPR then transferred him to the James Gordon Hospital Olongapo where he was declared dead on arrival)," Revillas told Rappler in a phone interview on Friday, April 27.

Revillas said it was still unclear if Urmatan had a health condition that could have made him vulnerable to drowning.

Urmatan belonged to the PNP Academy Lakandula Class of 2015. In Sardines ang Favorite (Sardines is the Favorite), a Facebook group managed by SAF commandos, Urmatan is remembered to be a "full blooded SAF trooper" even beyond death.

The incident comes at a time when new PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde is proposing to require all cops to undergo SAF training. – Rappler.com