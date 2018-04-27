Only residents are allowed to swim in Boracay

AKLAN, Philippines – Along the white sand shores of Boracay Island, police and military patrol an almost empty beach.

Tourists left in the island are no longer allowed to swim, as the interior department ruled that swimming is only allowed in front of the Blessed Virgin Mary grotto in Station 1. (LIST: New Boracay rules during 6-month closure)

Floating structures are also not allowed up to 15 kilometers from the shoreline. (WATCH: What Boracay looks like after it was closed down)

Break the rule and be prepared to be apprehended by authorities.

On Thursday, April 26, Boracay was officially closed to the public, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered it due to environmental problems. (READ: INSIDE STORY: How Duterte decided on Boracay closure)

Boracay Island is part of Malay town in Aklan province.

Over half a thousand structures are set to be demolished, as rehabilitation works commenced in the island on Thursday. (WATCH: Demolitions on first day of Boracay shutdown)– Rappler.com