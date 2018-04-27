The Judicial and Bar Council extends the deadline for Ombudsman applications from May 2 to May 15

Published 6:14 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has extended to May 15 the application period for the post of Ombudsman, to be vacated by Conchita Carpio Morales on July 16.

By 4:30 pm on May 15, a Tuesday, the JBC should have received the applications or recommendations (with conformé) and other documentary requirements (see complete list here.)

Application and recommendation forms should come in two copies: one original and one duplicate photocopied on long bond paper). The application and conformé forms can be downloaded here.

In an advisory on Friday, April 27, the JBC said “clearances, medical examination results,” and medical certificate must have been issued not earlier than 15 November 2017, except chest x-ray which must have been issued not earlier than 15 May 2017.”

Only complete and updated documents with a transmittal letter will be accepted via fax or email.

On Tuesday, April 24, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions to remove Morales for supposedly overstaying, ruling that she is entitled to a full 7-year term. – Rappler.com