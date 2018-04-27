Boracay residents say the meager daily pay is better than having none at all

Published 10:16 PM, April 27, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – On the second day that Boracay Island is closed off from tourists, hundreds of residents affected by the closure flock government centers to apply for jobs.

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Sa ikalawang araw nang pagkasara ang Boracay sa publiko, unti-unti namang nagdaragsaan ang mga residente upang humingi ng ayuda sa gobyerno.

On the 2nd day that Boracay is closed to the public, more residents ask for government aid.

Sabi ng Department of Labor and Employment, mahigit isang libong worker na ang kanilang inupahan para tumulong sa paglilinis ng mga kalsada, kanal, at pampang ng Boracay.

The Department of Labor and Employment said more than 1,000 workers have been hired to help clean Boracay’s roads, canals, and shores.

Ayon sa ilan, hindi na masama ang P323 na bayad isang araw kaysa naman sa wala.

According to some, the P323 per day wage is not bad compared to than have none.

MARILYN BENITEZ, MASSEUSE: Malaki po mam pag magseason P2,000 ang kita sa isang araw. Nung nagclose – as in wala. Kaya kukunin nalang namin 'tong trabaho.

When it’s season, we earn as much as P2,000 per day but now that it's closed we earn nothing. That’s why we’ll just get this job to get by.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Mahigit na 17,000 workers at 2,000 informal workers ang naapektuhan ng pagsasara ng Boracay.

More than 17,000 workers and 2,000 informal workers were affected by the closure of Boracay.

Ngunit ayon sa DOLE, isang buwan lamang sila pasuswelduhan ng gobyerno. Sa susunod na buwan, hindi na sila pwedeng mag-apply muli.

But according to DOLE, the government can only hire them for a month. In the coming months, they can’t apply again.



Aika Rey, Rappler, Boracay. – Rappler.com