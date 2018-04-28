Bureau of Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña says authorities nabbed the suspects on Friday afternoon, April 27, following a tip from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration

Published 4:24 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities seized P20-million worth of shabu in two separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in the cities of Makati and Manila on Friday, April 27.

The joint operations of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group led to the arrest of drug suspects Antonio Lobiano Baguinbin, 38, and Gundelina David, 64.

BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said authorities nabbed Manila residents Baguinbin and David on Friday afternoon following a tip from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. (READ: TIMELINE: How P6.4-B worth of shabu was smuggled into PH from China)

Baguinbin had concealed P10-million worth of shabu in a package declared as a car seat booster. Inside the said package were a pouch containing 821.4 grams of shabu, and another pouch with 1,251.4 grams of the white, colorless crystalline substance.

The illegal drugs were shipped by a certain Schiit Audio from 4900, Anza Drive, Valencia, California, United States. It arrived at a FedEx warehouse on Monday, April 23. The package was originally consigned to Arnel Montilla of Montojo Street in Makati.

David, meanwhile, imported two kilos of shabu worth P10 million, which he concealed in a package declared as a baby crib.

The parcel was sent by a certain Robert Knight of California to a Phoy M dela Cruz, with an address at 1605 Pedro Gil St, Ermita, Manila.

Baguinbin had presented an identification card bearing the name Dela Cuz, while David showed an authorization letter from Montilla.

The suspects are now under PDEA's custody and will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. – Rappler.com