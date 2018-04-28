Published 4:32 PM, April 28, 2018
Updated 4:36 PM, April 28, 2018
CLOSED. Activists from the French far-right political movement Generation Identitaire (GI) and European anti-migrant group Defend Europe conduct an operation titled "Mission Alpes" to control access of migrants using the Col de l'Echelle mountain pass on April 21, 2018 in Nevache, near Briancon, on the French-Italian border. Photo by Romain Lafabregue/AFP
92ND BIRTHDAY. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (center L) waves to guests as her son Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and grandson Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) react as she takes her seat ni the Royal box during The Queen's Birthday Party concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21, 2018. Photo by Andrew Parsons/AFP
ART COMPETITION. Stacked stones are pictured during the European Stone Stacking Championships 2018 in Dunbar, Scotland, on April 22, 2018. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP
PENSION PROTEST. A student holds a hand-made mortar during protests against the government's reforms in the Institute of Social Security (INSS) in Managua on April 22, 2018. Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/AFP
SUICIDE ATTACK. Afghan residents weep for their relatives following a suicide bombing attack at the Isteqlal Hospital in Kabul on April 22, 2018. Photo by Wakil Kohsar/AFP
VAN ATTACK. An unidentified body is seen near the crime scene after a truck hit several pedestrians in Toronto, Ontario, on on April 23, 2018. Photo by Lars Hagberg/AFP
MEETING THEIR NEW BROTHER. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (L) turns to wave at the media as she is lead in with her brother Prince George of Cambridge (R) by their father Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (C) at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, on April 23, 2018, to visit Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their new-born son. Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP
STATE VISIT. US President Donald Trump (R), French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R), US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) and French First Lady Brigitte Macron are seen on the balcony at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP
EVE OF CLOSURE. A fire dancer performs in front of tourists on the Philippine island of Boracay on April 25, 2018, the eve of its 6-month closure. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
USUAL WELCOME. President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a selfie as he gets a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Ritz Hotel in Singapore on April 26, 2018 for the 32nd Asean Summit. Malacañang Photo
REFUGEES. Migrants keep warm in a Red Cross blanket after arriving aboard a coast guard boat at Malaga's harbour on April 26, 2018, after an inflatable boat carrying 80 men, 6 women and 4 child was rescued by the Spanish coast guard off the Spanish coast. Photo by Jorge Guerrero/AFP
FESTIVAL. Indian devotees dressed as the Hindu deities Lord Radha & Krishna pose during Shyam Baba festival in Ajmer in the Indian state of Rajasthan on April 26, 2018. Photo by Himansu Sharma/AFP
32 YEARS AFTER. Honour guard soldiers lay flowers at the Chernobyl victims' memorial in Minsk on April 26, 2018. Photo by Sergei Gapon/AFP
TWO KOREAS. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un (L) shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom on April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP
– Rappler.com