Will a casino be built in Boracay Island?

Published 10:40 PM, April 28, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – As the government appeared clueless about the planned Boracay casino, some residents support the idea as it will bring "development" in their area.

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Patuloy ang rehabilitasyon ng Boracay Island, ngunit may iba't ibang tanong pa rin tungkol sa pagtatayo ng casino rito.

Rehabilitation in Boracay Island is ongoing, but there are still questions whether the construction of a casino will push through.

Ayon kay DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, hindi raw siya pabor sa pagtayo ng casino 'pagkat naabot na raw ng isla ang carrying capacity nito na nasa 50,000 na katao lamang.

According to DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, he doesn't support the construction of a casino because the island has already reached its carrying capacity.

Ngunit may ilang residente na pabor dito, 'pagkat mas made-develop daw ang Barangay Manoc-Manoc kung saan pinaplanong itayo ito.

But other residents are in favor of it, because Barangay Manoc-Manoc, where it was planned to be constructed, will be "more developed."

LEILA PELAYO, BRGY MANOC-MANOC RESIDENT: May permit sila tsaka more employment, more taxes, better waste management, at saka big development dito sa area namin.

If they have a permit, then there will be more employment, more taxes, better waste management, and there will be a big development in our area.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Kamakailan, dineny ng Leisure & Resorts World Corporation ang claim ng gobyerno na hindi na raw tuloy ang casino ng Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Recently, Leisure & Resorts World Corporation denied government’s claim that Galaxy Entertainment will not push through with the casino.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Boracay. – Rappler.com