Photos show a backhoe digging at the site of the statue

Published 9:59 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The controversial statue of a comfort woman along Roxas Boulevard in Manila was removed recently from its site.

Photos on Saturday, April 28, showed a backhoe digging at the site of the statue.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the statue was removed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to give way to a drainage improvement project in the area.

The report quoted Manila City administrator Ericson Alcovendaz as saying the DPWH itself conducted the statue's removal on Friday night, with city officials supervising the operation.

Two other structures along Roxas Boulevard will also be removed, he said.

A separate dZMM report described the removal of the comfort woman statue as "pansamantala (temporary)".

Japan had complained about the presence of the statue, which was inaugurated in December 2017.

The comfort woman statue, which bore the official marker of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, was "erected without permits," said lawyer Edward Serapio, secretary to Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, in an earlier interview.

The issue of World War II comfort women remains a sensitive one for Japan.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano argued in January 2018 that the country's "long-term" relationship with Japan is at stake due to the controversy.

But President Rodrigo Duterte had said that he will not stop the display of the statue because it is part of free expression. – Rappler.com