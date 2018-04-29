(UPDATED) Reports say IEDs were planted in different public areas: one near Christ the King Cathedral along Rizal Street, another near a convenience store

Published 2:52 PM, April 29, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Two explosions rocked Koronadal City in South Cotabato on Sunday, April 29, reports said.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were reportedly planted in different public areas in the city: one near the Christ the King Cathedral along Rizal Street, and another near a convenience store.

Around 3 people were injured in the explosion near the church, according to the Philippine National Police Region 12.

Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the area as shown in a Brigada Koronadal live report Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Koronadal City Mayor Peter Miguel said the second bomb was found inside a trash bin near 747, a convenience store some two kilometers away from the Christ the King Cathedral. A balut vendor first saw the IED and immediately tipped off authorities, leading to its detonation at around 11 am, according to Brigada.

The explosions triggered an investigation, which includes a review of CCTV footage in the city, said Police Superintendent Nestor Salcedo, acting provincial police director of South Cotabato.

Salcedo has not released information on the group suspected to be behind the incident, as investigation is under way. – Rappler.com