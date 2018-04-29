'Shocked and in utter disbelief,' the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines calls on government 'to act swiftly' against the 37-year-old priest's murderers

Published 4:46 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) condemned on Sunday, April 29, the murder of 37-year-old priest Father Mark Ventura, who was shot dead by riding-in-tandem killers after saying Mass in Gattaran, Cagayan.

"We condemn this evil act!" said CBCP president Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"We make our appeal to the authorities to act swiftly in going after the perpetrators of this crime and to bring them to justice," he added.

Ventura was the second priest to be gunned down in 4 months, CBCP News said.

Father Marcelito Paez, 72, was slain in Jaen, Nueva Ecija, also by unidentified gunmen in December 2017. (READ: Father Tito Paez: 'A comrade for others')

Read the CBCP's full statement below:

Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We are totally shocked and in utter disbelief to hear about the brutal killing of Fr Mark Ventura, Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao. Right after celebrating the Sunday Eucharist at 8 o'clock in the morning today, he was shot to death by murderers riding in tandem.

We offer our prayers for Fr Ventura, for his bereaved family, and the lay faithful of Tuguegarao. We also pray for Archbishop Sergio Utleg, his priests, and the religious of the archdiocese, who this year, in union with the whole Church in the Philippines, are celebrating the Year of the Clergy and Consecrated Persons.

We condemn this evil act!

We make our appeal to the authorities to act swiftly in going after the perpetrators of this crime and to bring them to justice.

May God have mercy on us all!

From the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines

Archbishop Romulo G. Valles

President

April 29, 2018

– Rappler.com