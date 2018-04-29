The Court of Appeals denies the petition of Lawrence Yu, who was convicted of drug manufacturing and possession in 2011

Published 6:20 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) affirmed the life imprisonment sentence given to a Filipino-Chinese man found guilty of manufacturing and possessing illegal drugs in 2011.

In a 20-page ruling, Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan of the CA's 8th Division denied the petition for certiorari filed by Lawrence Yu, which sought to reverse the decision of the Antipolo City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Yu was arrested during a raid in Antipolo City, in which operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) discovered a kitchen-type laboratory and several plastic bags containing a white powdery substance suspected to be shabu. Tablets and chemicals, among others, were also found.

In his petition filed before the CA, Yu said the RTC erred in giving weight to evidence that weren't formally submitted by the prosecution.

This act, he added, "rendered the search illegal and the evidence inadmissible."

The CA, however, said Yu's argument that PDEA agents abused their authority is "misplaced" as the search warrant clearly included his house in Antipolo City and not just his vehicles.

According to the CA, the warrant was validly issued and the evidence were legally obtained. – Rappler.com