Published 7:15 PM, April 29, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, don't see eye to eye when it comes to resumption of negotiations with communist rebels.

On Sunday, April 29, Duterte was asked for his thoughts on his daughter asking him to reconsider his plan to resume talks with the Reds.

"Sabihin mo kay Inday, dili ta magkasinabot (Tell Inday that we don't understand each other)," the President said in a press conference early Sunday morning at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport.

Duterte-Carpio, also known as Inday Sara, earlier described the peace talks as "counterproductive and plainly useless." The Davao City mayor said she has not seen any indication that the communist rebels are sincere in discussing peace with the government.

Unlike her father who was once congenial with the Left when he was the mayor, Duterte-Carpio has not minced words against progressive leaders.

She said that if talks are revived, the New People's Army (NPA) would continue to terrorize troops and civilians, citing the Holy Week attacks in Davao City.

"Eh 'di kami muna ang mag-peace talks tapos si [CPP founder Jose Maria] Sison. Inday na 'yan (In that case, then might as well that she and I hold peace talks first before Sison. That Inday)," Duterte quipped.

The government wants to give peace talks with the Reds a "final chance." This is despite Duterte saying on Sunday that he is not keen on lifting the proclamation that declared the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the NPA, as terrorist organizations. – Rappler.com