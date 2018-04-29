Motorists and commuters who pass through Regalado Highway, the Tandang Sora Avenue-Commonwealth Avenue intersection, and North Avenue will be affected

Published 8:35 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised motorists and commuters to brace for heavier traffic in Quezon City as construction of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT7) progresses.

Below are the upcoming developments in the MRT7 construction and the corresponding lane closures for affected roads.

Monday, April 30

Construction of a coping beam along Regalado Highway

westbound lane will be closed



eastbound lane will remain open, but one-way traffic along Regalado Highway from Mindanao Avenue up to Commonwealth Avenue

Beginning Tuesday, May 1

Construction of the Tandang Sora Station at the intersection of Tandang Sora Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue. This will involve building an elevated guideway, demolishing the existing Tandang Sora Flyover, and creating provisions for future northbound and southbound flyovers. This will last up to a year.

3 lanes on both southbound and northbound directions of Commonwealth Avenue will be closed

Digging for a tunnel along North Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue. This will last up to 8 months.

two lanes along North Avenue will be closed

Sunday, May 6 to Monday, May 7

Installation of box girders for the rail track along Regalado Highway

Regalado Highway from Mindanao Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue will be totally closed from 10 pm on May 6 up to 5 am on May 7

Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) broke ground for the $1.6-billion MRT7 project in April 2016. The 23-kilometer railway system, which will run from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan, is expected to be completed by 2020.

It will have 14 stations which will take 30 minutes to travel end-to-end: North Avenue, Quezon Memorial, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado Highway, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose del Monte.

The MRT7 will also connect to the existing MRT3 and Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), with the common station to be located between SM North EDSA and TriNoma malls in Quezon City. – Rappler.com