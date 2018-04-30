Here is the list of over 200 barangay officials the PDEA claims to be related to illegal drugs. Is this correct?

Published 12:35 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday, April 30, released a drug list containing names of barangay officials they believe to be involved in illegal drugs.

The roll contains over 200 names of village officials from all over the country. The names are listed below.

We advise that the roll not be taken as 100% true or accurate, as the PDEA itself admitted that the proof of the officials' drug links is currently heavily reliant on police and military intelligence.

The agency has yet to gather enough evidence for formal complaints that lead to convictions.

– Rappler.com