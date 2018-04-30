Groups stage a creative protest calling for an end to ENDO on the eve of Labor Day

Published 12:10 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Akbayan partylist held a pre-Labor Day protest in Quezon City on April 30, calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately sign an order to end contractualization or ENDO.

Dubbed “Pagpupugay sa Manggagawang Pilipino,” the protesters criticized Duterte for not fulfilling his election promise.

“Nasaan and taping at malasakit niya para sa mga manggagawa? Yun ‘yung hinahanap natin. Pero ngayon, yung tapang at malasakit niya ay para sa lang sa mga employer,” former National Youth Commission Chairman Gio Tingzon told Rappler.

After a brief program, the protesters staged a walk-through in front of establishments hiring contractual workers.

The creative protest was participated by members of Akbayan Labor Caucus, SENTRO, Akbayan Youth and Women’s group, community leaders and Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin.

The group also calls on everyone to participate in the nationwide Labor Day protests on May 1 that will be led by the country’s biggest labor federations—KMU, Nagkaisa and ALU-TUCP.

