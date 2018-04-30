President Rodrigo Duterte and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III are set to meet on a possible executive order the night before Labor Day

Published 1:15 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There is still a chance that President Rodrigo Duterte will sign an executive order (EO) related to ending contractualization, said Malacañang on Monday, April 30.

"I can confirm there might be an EO that may or may not be signed depending on the meeting tonight," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during a Palace press briefing.

The news comes a day before Labor Day on May 1, when labor groups usually stage rallies to protest unfair labor practices.

Roque said that Duterte and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III are set to meet later on Monday to discuss the draft EO.

The Duterte administration has come under fire for supposedly not fulfilling the President's promise to end contractualization or "endo."

Malacañang had earlier said Duterte would no longer sign any "endo" EO since such an order would be unable to end the abusive labor practice.

It is up to Congress, said the Palace, to make amendments to the country's Labor Code, a move Malacañang supports.

Labor groups had accused Bello of siding with employers and private companies on the issue, and for endorsing to the Palace an employers' group's version of the proposed EO. – Rappler.com