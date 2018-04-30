This comes after state auditors questioned the P60-million payment made by the Department of Tourism to People's Television Network for ad placements in her brother Ben Tulfo's show

Published 2:40 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo denies any conflict of interest in her department's P60-million contract with People's Television Network Incorporated (PTV), which placed advertisements in her brother Ben Tulfo's media outfit.

"Contract was between PTV-4 and Department of Tourism (DOT). It went through bidding and it was reviewed by our legal [team]. All cheques went to PTV-4. Walang tsekeng pumunta sa ibang production house (No cheques went to other production houses)," Teo said in a press conference in Makati City on Monday, April 30.

This was her response to a Commission on Audit (COA) report on PTV, questioning the P60 million worth of ad placements in Kilos Pronto, which is being aired on the state-run television network.

Ben Tulfo, brother of Teo, is the chief executive officer of PTV-4 blocktimer Bitag Media Unlimited Incorporated (BMUI), which runs Kilos Pronto. He co-hosts the show with brother Erwin Tulfo and Alex Santos.

"The contract is between PTV-4 and DOT because it is President [Rodrigo Duterte's] directive to support the government station," Teo said.

"I don't think it is incompetence on my part because I have lots of things to do as a secretary. This is not the only thing I need to focus on. There was also no conflict of interest because the deal was between DOT and PTV-4," she added.

Teo said similar ad placements were made by the DOT with other private television networks and media agencies, here and abroad, last year:

ABS-CBN Corporation and GMA Network Incorporated - P23 million

CNN Philippines - P20 million



CNN International - P51 million

Discovery Channel - P51 million

"Ad placement is a normal transaction between the DOT and a television network although preferential treatment was accorded to PTV-4 in line with the President's directive for government agencies to support the government television network," Teo said.

Duterte on Monday ordered a probe into the DOT ads controversy. – Rappler.com