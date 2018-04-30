Here are alternate routes going to Mendiola and the US Embassy areas

Published 2:34 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With at least 8,000 protesters expected to join rallies and other activities on Tuesday, May 1, Labor Day, the Manila Police District reminds the public of possible traffic congestion within the vicinity of the following areas in Manila:

Morayta

Mendiola

Department of Labor and Employment main office, Intramuros

Plaza Miranda

Liwasang Bonifacio

United States embassy along Roxas Boulevard

For alternate routes going to Mendiola:

Vehicles coming from Legarda shall turn right to Bustillos to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from P. Casal shall turn left to C. Aguila to point of destination.

Vehicles utilizing the eastbound lane of CM Recto shall turn levy or right to Rizal ave to point of destination.

Alternate routes going to US embassy:

Vehicles coming from the westbound lane of Kalaw intending to utilize the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn left to MH Del Pilar to point of destination.

Vehicles intending to utilize the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn left to P. Burgos to point of destination.

The MPD also reminds the public that the closing and opening of affected roads will be based on actual traffic conditions. – Rappler.com