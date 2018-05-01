The executive order, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Labor Day, includes a 'prohibition against illegal contracting and subcontracting'

Published 10:48 AM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order that prohibits illegal contracting and sub-contracting on May 1, Labor Day.

Duterte signed the EO at the start of his speech during a Labor Day event in Cebu City. A copy of the order is yet to be made available to the media.

Section 2 of the EO, as read by Duterte, supposedly spells out a "a prohibition against illegal contracting and subcontracting."

It's the crucial provision in the draft EO that was contested by the DTI as this would allow direct hiring to be the general norm in employment relations.

The EO also supposedly prohibits any "undertaking to circumvent the workers' right to security of tenure."

It defines security of tenure as the "right of employees not to be dismissed or removed without just and authrized cause and observance of procedural due process constituent with the labor code as amended."

"[I hope] that with all I can do legally, there will be an impact on your complaint on security of tenure," the President said.

Duterte was supposed to sign the EO as early as April 16. Three days later, Malacañang announced that Duterte supposedly agreed with the position of the Department of Labor and Employment not to issue an EO on endo, and instead just push for the passage of a measure strengthening the security of tenure of workers. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte's promise to abolish endo)

In a news briefing on April 19, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that an EO on endo would become pointless if not enforced strictly, as penalties should be imposed on erring establishments which an EO cannot provide for.

On Tuesday, Duterte reiterated this position, saying the EO would "not be enough" and that Congress should pass pending security of tenure bills. – Rappler.com