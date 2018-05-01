‘This is not confiscation of vehicles. This is clearing Boracay of unregistered vehicles and submitting them for registration,’ says Land Transportation Office Region VI Director Rolando Ramos

Published 4:09 PM, May 01, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – As part of the ongoing Boracay rehabilitation, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Western Visayas wants to immediately remove some 1,800 unregistered vehicles from Boracay Island.

The vehicles include motorcycles o habal-habal, delivery vans, and golf carts.

LTO VI Regional Director Rolando Ramos on Monday, April 30, encouraged the owners of these vehicles to voluntarily surrender the units for transfer to the impounding area on mainland Malay starting Monday, May 7.

“We cannot control traffic unless the roads are controlled. We are helping to save the island since we saw the traffic problem here. My mission here is kick out all the illegal vehicles from the island,” Ramos said.

He said enforcement teams and deputized agents from LTO and the Boracay police will start the crackdown on unregistered vehicles next week.

“Public utility vehicles that are not fit for operations and have no documents, especially the colorum vehicles, should be voluntarily surrendered to the LTO in the Cagban area, and will be brought to the impounding area in Caticlan,” Ramos said in Filipino.

“This is not confiscation of vehicles. This is clearing Boracay of unregistered vehicles and submitting them for registration,” he added.

Ramos said owners should also be required to submit smoke emission test certificates for their vehicles.

On Monday, Ramos also presented in an inter-agency meeting the new traffic scheme to ease congestion along the main road of Boracay with the help of the Department of Transportation (DoTR), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the local police.

On Wednesday, May 2, LTO officials are set to meet with vehicle operators and owners at the Manoc-Manoc covered court to discuss the strict enforcement of traffic laws.

Ramos said LTO will have to wait until August this year for the total phaseout of registered tricycles on the island before the agency will apprehend the units.

Tricycle units, he added, will be replaced by environment-friendly electric tricycles or e-trikes.

Currently, there are 257 electric-powered tricycles operating on the island, but only 76 e-trike units have franchise and are registered with the LTO. – Rappler.com