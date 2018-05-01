President Rodrigo Duterte signs an executive order supposedly ending contractualization, but labor groups think otherwise

Published 10:08 PM, May 01, 2018

On Labor Day, thousands of workers hit President Rodrigo Duterte for signing an executive order against contractualization which "sides" with the employers and not Filipino workers.

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Sa Araw ng Manggagawa, libo-libo ang nagmartsa upang magprotesta laban sa kontraktwalisayon.

On Labor Day, around 50,000 marched to protest against contractualization.

Ayon sa mga lider, ang pinirmahang executive order ni President Duterte ay pumapanig sa mga employers.

According to the leaders of labor groups, the executive order signed by President Duterte favors the employer groups.

RENE MAGTUBO, NAGKAISA SPOKESPERSON: Tingin ko ito ay 'yung draft na tinutulak ng DTI na pwede lahat ng jobs and functions ay contract-out na sinasabi nilang win-win. Dun ka mare-regular sa service providers na sinasabi namin na walang security of tenure. Dun kasi pag agency worker ka, pag natapos ang kontrata, tanggal ka sa trabaho. You cannot exercise other rights like unionism and collective bargaining. Kaya ang tinutulak namin, direct hiring sana.

I think this is the draft that DTI has been pushing where jobs and its functions are already contracted out which they say is a win-win situation. You will be regularized under service providers. There is no security of tenure there because when you are an agency worker, when your contract ends, your job ends as well. You cannot exercise other rights like unionism and collective bargaining. That’s why we are pushing for direct hiring.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Limang draft EO na gawa ng mga labor groups ang nagdaan, ngunit hindi ito ang bersyong pinirmahan ng Presidente nitong Mayo Uno.

5 labor-drafted EOs have been proposed, but this was not the version signed by the President on May 1.

Sabi rin ng Malacañang, hindi raw tuluyang matitigil ng isang EO ang kontraktwalisasyon, at hintayin na lang daw na magpasa ng batas sa Kongreso.

But Malacañang also says an EO will not end contractualization entirely, and asks them to wait for Congress to pass a law.

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa Cebu si President Duterte at mga opisyal ng Department of Labor and Employment para sa Labor Day conference.

Currently, President Duterte and the officials of Department of Labor and Employment are in Cebu for the Labor Day conference.

