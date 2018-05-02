Vice President Leni Robredo's net trust rating declines in all 4 major geographical areas nationwide, based on a new Social Weather Stations survey

Published 2:40 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo's net trust rating declined by 13 points but stayed "good," according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The First Quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey, released on Wednesday, May 2, showed the Vice President's net trust rating is now a good +39.

This is 13 points lower and a one-grade decrease compared to her rating in December 2017, when she got a very good +52.

The survey was conducted from March 23 to 27 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 Filipino adults.

In terms of geographical location, Robredo's net trust rating declined in all 4 areas, but remained very good in the Visayas and moderate in Metro Manila.

In the Visayas, Robredo's net trust rating declined by 8 points, from +64 in December 2017 to +56 in March 2018.

In Metro Manila, her net trust rating is now at +23, down by 4 points from December 2017's +27.

Residents of Balance Luzon and Mindanao, however, only gave the Vice President a good net trust rating.

Her net trust rating in Balance Luzon fell by 15 points to +41, while her rating in Mindanao decreased by 18 points to +32.

Robredo's net trust rating also fell among elementary graduates, down by 4 points from very good +52 to good +48.

The same goes for non-elementary graduates, who only gave the Vice President a +46 net trust rating compared to December 2017's +66, a 20-point decline.

Robredo's net trust rating among high school graduates also fell from a very good +51 to a good +35.

College graduates also trust Robredo less, with her net trust rating in this demographic decreasing by 14 points to moderate +29. – Rappler.com