Published 7:53 PM, May 02, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – A 14-year-old boy in Ifugao was killed Monday afternoon, April 30, after he was shot by a cousin with an airgun during a botched hunting trip.

Freddie Mar Tangid of Barangay Olilicon, Lagawe, Ifugao, went with his cousin, also 14 years old, at about 2 pm Monday to the nearby rice fields, apparently to hunt birds.

According to Tangid’s father, he was informed by a neighbor 3 hours later that his son was shot with an airgun.

Moments later, neighbors, including the hunting cousin, arrived with his son. They then brought Freddie Mar to the Panopdopan District Hospital in Lamut at about 7:45 pm, but the child was declared dead on arrival. He sustained a gunshot wound to his left chest. – Rappler.com