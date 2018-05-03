Vice President Leni Robredo responds to the claim that she has lost 21,000 votes, so far, in the ongoing vote recount

Published 10:16 AM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday, May 3, called out a Philippine Star reporter for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the ongoing ballot recount in the electoral protest filed against her.

In a Facebook post, Robredo reacted to a tweet of journalist Edu Punay that her lead against her poll fraud accuser, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, has been reduced by over 21,000 votes.

Punay covers the judiciary for the Philippine Star.

Robredo accused the journalist of preempting the final recount tally of the Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET). (READ: TIMELINE: Marcos-Robredo election case)

“This is fake news. Propaganda meant to condition the minds of the public. Two weeks ago, [the] PR stunt was we already lost 5,000 votes. Both are fake,” said Robredo, who shared the Philippine Star tweet on Punay's post.

The Vice President was referring to rumors that she supposedly already lost 5,000 votes from the ongoing recount. Her lawyer, Romulo Macalintal, already denied this.

“If you really won the elections, why the need for fake news?” added the Vice President, apparently addressing the Marcos camp.

The PET is recounting votes in Robredo’s home province Camarines Sur, one of the 3 pilot provinces Marcos picked for the initial recount along with Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

The results of the recount in these 3 pilot provinces will determine whether or not the rest of Marcos’ electoral protest has merit.

For now, the PET is recounting votes using a 50% shading threshold. This means only ovals in the ballots shaded by at least 50% will be considered a valid count. (READ: SC says no basis for Robredo's claim of 'systematic decrease' in her votes)

In a series of tweets, Punay explained that Robredo’s loss of votes in the ongoing ballot recount is because of the 50% shading threshold.

Robredo has asked the PET to reconsider the shading threshold, arguing that the Commission on Elections had set the ballot oval shading threshold at 25% for the 2016 elections. – Rappler.com