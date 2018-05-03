Malacañang releases the appointment papers of former police chief Ronald dela Rosa and former military chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero

Published 1:46 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Making good on his promises, President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former police and military chiefs into top civilian posts.

Malacañang released, on Thursday, May 3, the appointment papers of former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa and former Armed Forces chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Dela Rosa is now the Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections, putting all jails under his supervision.

Guerrero is now administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Their appointment papers were signed on April 30.

As early as December 17, Duterte had said he would give Dela Rosa the top BuCor post. Prior to that, he had extended Dela Rosa's term as PNP chief by 3 months, saying he needed him for operations in Mindanao.

Guerrero had also gotten a term extension as military chief before his appointment as Marina administrator, which Duterte had previously announced.

Guerrero will takes over the post left by Marcial Quirico Amaro III, who was sacked for supposed frequent travels abroad. – Rappler.com